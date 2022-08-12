New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 316,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Vista Acquisition (NVSAW)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.