Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 150,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

MEC stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 million, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 854,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

