The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SZC opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

