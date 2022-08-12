Credit Suisse Group Raises AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $125.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMN opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.