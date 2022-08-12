Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

