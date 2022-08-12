Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

