ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORG stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

