First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $42.52 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

