American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMH opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

