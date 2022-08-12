Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.08, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

