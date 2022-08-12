Timothy K. Bliss Sells 2,734 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $294,096.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

