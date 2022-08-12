FY2025 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.32) per share.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Carvana Trading Up 6.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.76.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $365.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

