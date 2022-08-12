Raymond James Downgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Market Perform

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

RXT stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

