CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Down 11.9%

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) traded down 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.34 and last traded at C$29.29. 742,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 649,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.
CAE Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Articles
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.