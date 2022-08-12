CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Down 11.9%

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) traded down 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.34 and last traded at C$29.29. 742,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 649,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.

The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$948.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

