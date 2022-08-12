AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading 16.5% Higher

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.74. Approximately 349,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 369,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of C$225.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.41.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
