Leede Jones Gab Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

