Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 11,555.6% in July

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a growth of 11,555.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.98. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

