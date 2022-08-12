ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 35.2% in July

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of ADSEW opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.