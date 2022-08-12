Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADRE stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.552 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.