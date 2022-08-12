Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ADRE stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.552 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.