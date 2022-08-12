Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Shares of ACGLN opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

