Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Up 1,642.9% in July

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 1,642.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of ACAB stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

