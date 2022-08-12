Short Interest in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW) Rises By 100.0%

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACE Convergence Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACEVW opened at $0.14 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

