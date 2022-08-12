ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
AACG stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Articles
