ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

AACG stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

