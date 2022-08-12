Navient Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Navient Stock Up 1.0 %

NAVI opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 39.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Navient by 24.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Navient by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 24.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

