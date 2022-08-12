Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVCY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CVCY stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.86. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

