Comparing Relx (NYSE:RELX) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and Relx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $119.90 million 2.09 -$29.74 million $0.01 517.52 Relx $9.96 billion 5.58 $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 0.40% 0.44% 0.22% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares DHI Group and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.0% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Relx 0 1 4 0 2.80

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.75%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Relx.

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHI Group beats Relx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

