Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

Insider Transactions at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Stride by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 602,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after buying an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Stride by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 269,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 44.9% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stride by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 377,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 128,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

