Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

DRI opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.