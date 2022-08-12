Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE:RFP opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

