D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.14.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 797,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,905.3% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 126,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,034 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.