Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Organogenesis in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Organogenesis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORGO opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 35.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after buying an additional 1,412,356 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 994,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 303,243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,003,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 352,685 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 56,362 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $334,226.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,575.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Further Reading

