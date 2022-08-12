Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.60.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE:LIN opened at $305.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.89. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

