GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 106,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,564,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDRX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.