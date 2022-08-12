Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 9.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $11.98. 10,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,771,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 303,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,967,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,067,506.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 5.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

