Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 10.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.05. 2,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,384,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 33.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.