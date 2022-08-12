Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTVGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HMTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hemisphere Media Group Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

