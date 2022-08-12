IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.51. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

