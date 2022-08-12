Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MWA has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

