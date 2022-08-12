UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.85 Price Target

UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.08) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 0.6 %

AF stock opened at €1.52 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.98. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($14.95).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

