Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Set at C$1.10 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 target price on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

SYH opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. Skyharbour Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.87.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

