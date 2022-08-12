Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Set at C$1.10 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 target price on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Skyharbour Resources Stock Down 2.3 %
SYH opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. Skyharbour Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.87.
About Skyharbour Resources
