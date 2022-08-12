The Sage Group (SGE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Sage Group (LON: SGE) recently:

8/3/2022 – The Sage Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – The Sage Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – The Sage Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – The Sage Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/6/2022 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 730 ($8.82).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 742.60 ($8.97) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 666.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 685.09. The Sage Group plc has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2,652.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

