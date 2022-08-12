Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GENQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 15th

Genesis Unicorn Capital’s (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 15th. Genesis Unicorn Capital had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENQU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Unicorn Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENQU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

