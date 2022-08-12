PowerUp Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 17th (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

PowerUp Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 17th. PowerUp Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of PowerUp Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

