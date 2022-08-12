Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 11.1% After Earnings Beat

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.94. 32,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,141,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Up 3.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 84.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

