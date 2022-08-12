Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 11.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) were up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 515,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,777,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after buying an additional 3,283,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

