Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 84,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,649,546 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRSN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 135,292 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,287,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,674,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $722.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

