Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 33,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 328,074 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

