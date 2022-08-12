Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.22. Amyris shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 100,965 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

