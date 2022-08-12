MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.95. MannKind shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 48,786 shares.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.75.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
