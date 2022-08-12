Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.51. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 9,468 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $271,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.67% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

